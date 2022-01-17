Aucma 6.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer | $105 | Amazon



If you like cooking, baking, and/or posting kitchen photos to Instagram, then you know the Kitchen-Aid stand mixer is like, the Platonic ideal of stand mixers. But guess what? They’re expensive, heavy, and frequently out of stock. But the Aucma 6.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is 25% off at Amazon, which means you can mix up your kitchen game for just $105. It has a more modern design than the other one we won’t name anymore, and the sale is available in the entire range of nearly-identical colors. Also, you know what? Your food will taste exactly the same as it would being all mashed around by a more expensive model. The mixer includes three attachments, which is great, and also a blue LED power light for some reason. Happy cooking!