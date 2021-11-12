Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers | Amazon



The best parts about seltzer water? Everything. The worst? Everything else. Fortunately, Amazon has SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers for up to 22% off right now. Buying one of these should spare you the effort of dragging home heavy cases from the store, not to mention save the planet from putting additional aluminum cans or plastic bottles into production (and landfills). With the SodaStream, you can customize flavors and bubbles to your preferences. Amazon is offering discounts on the SodaStream Terra and SodaStream Aqua Fizz bundle in multiple colors. Both sets include a SodaStream, two accompanying glass bottles, CO2, and flavorings. Though there is nothing wrong with liking plain seltzer, no matter what your friends tease you about.