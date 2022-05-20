20% off Vibes | Babeland | Use Code MAYVIBE20



As Masturbation May rolls on, Babeland has entered the celebration with 20% off almost 800 vibes. And that ’s quite the selection of different vibrators to pick from.

I’m all about fashion and function. If you can combine those into a busy life, all the better. This Crave Vesper necklace is gorgeous. OH, and it’s also a vibrator. I have a friend who wears this , and it’s stunning beyond being an adult aid. Don’t let the size fool you, it may be slim, but it’s still strong. It charges by USB and holds enough power for an hour and a half. There are four speeds for whatever you need whenever the mood strikes. The necklace is made of stainless steel and blends in with any outfit. That’s the idea here, blend in.

Stunning vibrating pendant necklace that is both elegant and intriguing. Buy for $55 - $63 at Babeland Use the promo code MAYVIBE20

The Magic Wand Mini is a new version of an old favorite. This is as classic as a vibe comes. Pun intended . And just because this is the little version doesn’t mean the power has been downsized. There are three speeds, and it’s easy to control. This is a spectacular beginner vibe. The battery is rechargeable, so you don’t need to be near a power source. We love that. Expect this mini vibe to run about two and a half hours on a single charge. There is an auto shut-off at 20 minutes because we all need a r efractory period. But don’t worry, it will power right back up. Sadly it’s not waterproof, but still lots of fun on land.

