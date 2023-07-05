It's all consuming.
Take 20% Off This LEGO X-Wing Fighter With Minifigures On Amazon

Build this awesome 474-piece Star Wars model and take to the skies with Luke, Leia, and R2-D2.

Mike Fazioli
The Force is strong with this LEGO model, and so is the sale right now on Amazon.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Amazon has knocked 20% off the price of this LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Fighter model for kids 9 and up, offering it for $40. Minifigures of Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, General Dodonna, and R2-D2 are included with this LEGO model, which is equally great as an action toy or as a display model.

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Fighter | $40 | Amazon

This 474-piece kit’s wings adjust to attack position with the push of a button, and it has retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters for realistic play. This super-realistic version of the Rebel Alliance’s main fighter ship from the original Star Wars trilogy is a great birthday present for kids who love LEGO and Star Wars, and it’s 20% off right now on Amazon.

