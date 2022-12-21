Lego Marvel Super Heroes Infinity Gauntlet | $64 | 20% Off | Amazon

Aaaaah! The Snap! Right now you can grab the Lego Infinity Gauntlet for 20% off at Amazon—a great deal for an infinite universe of power. This Lego set has 590 pieces, including the six Infinity Stones, so be careful that they don’t get scattered across the multiverse. The Lego Infinity Gauntlet, thankfully, does not hold the power that the real Infinity Gauntlet does: it just looks nice and gives your grown-up friend something to do this winter. The finished model is just over a foot tall—not a ton of real estate on the Lego shelf, but enough that it draws the eye. This is the ultimate in “ Kidults toys”—toys for the adult in age, but kid in spirit. The only snapping you will need to do is snapping the pieces together.