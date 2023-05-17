For summer, you need two things: cool clothes and clothes that keep you cool. Whether you’re sweating profusely on your daily run or just hanging in the sunshine , Nike’s Summer Ready Sale has shoes and clothes for both. Take 20% off with the promo code CAMPNIKE and start building the wardrobe you’ll want to wear all summer.

Summer Ready Sale | 20% Off | Nike | Promo Code: CAMPNIKE

We’ve found so, so many cool pieces already. This sports bra is already on sale—a total deal. And you’ll find deals on both the Air Force 1'07 and the Air Jordan in multiple colors. Plus, plenty of basic tees are included in the sale , like this crisp orange summer staple. This little paragraph only scratches the surface of the sale—so dive right in before you dive into summer.