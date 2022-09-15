Supergoop Friends & Family Sale | 20% off | Supergoop | Promo Code: FF20



Supergoop! The super-viral, super-effective sunscreen brand’s Friends & Family Sale runs until September 20, and for the next few days, you can grab 20% off with promo code FF20. Dang! Check out these best-of basics and learn all about Supergoop’s next-level SPF—because you need to protect your skin year-round, not just when you hit the beach.

The O.G. viral sunscreen that put Supergoop on the map. This is an SPF 40 wonder that blends seamlessly into your skin— weightless and unscented. The SPF blocks not only UV rays, but blue light too: perfect for everyday wear, and light enough to wear under makeup.

Perfect for on-the-go touch-ups, Glow Stick is a dry oil sunscreen made for face and body . Unlike the Uns een Sunscreen, Glow Stick gives you a bit of a highlighting halo. Enjoy mess-free reapplication and take that hydrating glow with you from the beach, to the backyard, and beyond.

There is no easier sunscreen application than a spray, so honestly, you don’t have any excuses for not applying SPF. This non-aerosol spray is made with Supergoop’s proprietary technology that allows for spraying at all weird angles—so you always get SPF on your good side.

Want to figure out which Super goop is right for SuperGoo (you)? This travel kit is $20 with the promo code, and includes Supergoop’s bestsellers. You already know the Unseen Sunscreen—so try the face-and-body Play lotion, and the dewy halo effect of Glow Screen. Major sun protection all around.