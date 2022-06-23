20% Off Designer Frames | GlassesUSA.com | Promo Code ICON20



Looking to upgrade your style this summer? I see your future, and it’s shopping designer frames on sale at GlassesUSA.com. When you use our exclusive promo code ICON20 at checkout, you’ll get 20% off premium pairs from Persol, Oakley, Ray-Ban, and more, plus free shipping on your order as well. This discount code applies to sunglasses and eyeglasses alike. Even better: Basic prescription lenses are included. You don’t have to buy prescription glasses, but you can, and it’s nice to have that option. Haven’t decided yet? Keep an eye on your favorite frames, because this deal ends Monday, June 27. You don’t want to be the only one not looking sharp this season.