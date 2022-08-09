Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | $33 | 19% Off | Amazon
Salon small talk makes fools of the best of us, but salon blowouts make you look like a supermodel so—the decision can be difficult. This best-selling, top-rated hot air brush by Revlon is 19% off right now, so skip the small talk and blow dry your hair yourself. With one step and one tool, you too can have voluminous, shiny hair. The 4.25" barrel gives your hair big, bouncy waves that look like you spent an hour talking about high school classmates with a professional. Three heat options and a “cool” setting let you tailor your blowout to your hair’s needs—and the ionic ceramic plates reduce frizz and heat damage. Grab at Amazon for just $33—a third of the price of a wash-cut-blowdry.