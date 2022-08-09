Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush | $33 | 19% Off | Amazon

Salon small talk makes fools of the best of us, but salon blowouts make you look like a supermodel so—the decision can be difficult. This best-selling, top-rated hot air brush by Revlon is 19% off right now, so skip the small talk and blow dry your hair yourself. With one step and one tool, you too can have v oluminous, shiny hair . The 4.25" barrel gives your hair big, bouncy waves that look like you spent an hour talking about high school classmates with a professional. Three heat options and a “cool” setting let you tailor your blowout to your hair’s needs —and the ionic ceramic plates reduce frizz and heat damage. Grab at Amazon for just $33—a third of the price of a wash-cut-blowdry.