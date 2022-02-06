2021 Apple TV 4K | $160 | Amazon



It’s time to bring it all into one device hooked directly up to your TV. The Apple TV 4K is a solid piece of hardware that brings all the most important things to your home television set. Get a live view of your Home Kit -enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories right from your set. This TV has Dolby Atmos that fills the room with crisp and quality sound . The A12 Bionic chip keeps video and graphic details looking alive with Dolby Vision. Enjoy all of your favorite streaming apps as well as the Apple Original shows from Apple TV+. If you want to drown out the noise, connect up to two pairs of Airpods for private listening. The Siri remote feels great in your hand with a touch-enabled click pad. Stream your videos and photos on the TV today and save $19 at checkout.