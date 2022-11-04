Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker | $99 | 17% Off | Amazon

Bluetooth speakers are ubiquitous these days, fit for parties, outdoorsy stuff , and hanging out inside your house. This Bose SoundLink Micro is a great gift for someone who likes ... all of the above, but especially the outdoor part. See, the SoundLink Micro is IP67 certified water resistant and rugged, with a silicone exterior that stands up to some bumpy rides. Deep bass and crisp audio— up to six hours in fact—make this little guy an impressive speaker in addition to its durable exterior. It’s a great speaker for your hiking-obsessed extended family—so grab it while it’s 17% off.