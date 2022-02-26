Logitech G29 Gaming Racing Wheel | $250 | Amazon

This PlayStation -compatible racing wheel is all you need to take your casual racing gaming to the next level. I’ve been playing Forza games for an eternity, and regular controllers really don’t cut it. Regular steering wheel controllers also don’t cut it, because they usually only turn up to 90 degrees. This one from Logitech turns 900 degrees, just like the steering wheel in your real car, and it has responsive pedals so you can pretend you know how to drive manual. Take $150 off this gaming racing setup and speed past your foes.