Beauty & Health

Take 15% Off Your First Purchase at Aillea

Clean beauty and skincare to help your skin be the best it can be.

Erin O'Brien
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Aillea specializes in clean beauty—no greenwashing here. This platform’s all about transparency in ingredients, and they have a whole host of lovable, well-known brands. First time shoppers can use the promo code ILOVEAILLEA for 15% off sitewide. Check out the Kosas Tinted Face Oil for a hydrating foundation made with avocado oil and meadowfoam oil. Or treat your skin to the Tata Harper Clarifying Mask; it’s a non-drying AHA mask that helps bring clarity to your skin. Aillea stocks Indie Lee, RMS, and OSEA—as well as other awesome, super-effective clean beauty brands. There’s a whole lot of good makeup, skincare, and body care to explore—and if you’re new here, hey! Take 15% off. 

