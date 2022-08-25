Revolve Beauty Sale | Promo Code: BEAUTY15



Revolve’s massive beauty sale lets you take 15% off all the hottest brands —from super-hydrating hair treatments, to next gen SPF, to dozens and dozens of makeup options. Some of these picks are products you’ll rarely fine on sale—so it’s a good time to stock up on all the goodness with code BEAUTY15.

A classic: thick enough to use as a mask, yet also appropriate for an everyday conditioner. Olaplex has made their name on these scientific, bond-building formulas that repair and hydrate your hair. Excellent for damaged and color-treated hair .

SuperGoop is currently the most popular girl in school, and for good reason—this broad spectrum SPF gives folks with combination skin a pearlescent glow. This innovative sunscreen can also work as a makeup primer—while still protecting you from the sun.

Nothing feels more “treat yourself” than a tiny perfume sample—or five tiny perfume samples . This set is the best-of niche perfumery D.S. & Durga—from their quirky fig sent Debaser (named after the Pixies song), to the violin wood scent Bowmakers.

An ultra-luxe classic—the kind of hair masque that you definitely want to grab while it’s discounted. There’s science behind this luxe name, with collagen, caffeine, biotin, and niacinamide to strengthen your locks.

There is something hilariously luxe about sitting around with little hydrogel eye patches beneath your eyes. The image is cartoonish, but these Peter Thomas Roth patches hydrate with h yaluronic a cid and decrease dark circles with caffeine.

Stila is perhaps the GOAT of waterproof liquid liners. The tapered applicator of this pen-like liner allows you to draw precise winged liner . It is s mooth and smudge-proof, so you can take your cat eye from the office to dinner after.