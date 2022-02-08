Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Massager | $68 | Amazon | Promo Code 15CDIHG3



Home massage guns are very trendy right now, and for good reason: Offering targeted muscle stimulation, therapy, and relief from a handheld device, they’re a no-brainer for treating physical ailments, especially in a time where going to get a massage can feel like a risk. Bummed you somehow made it to 2022 without one? Don’t worry. We got you covered. The Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Massager is down to $68 at Amazon when you enter promo code 15CDIHG3 at checkout. That saves you $12 on the list price, and this massager is legit. It’s not so much a gun as it is a long, spoon-shaped thing, which makes it easier to handle and easier for you to access hard-to-reach areas without assistance. It’s also cordless, rechargeable, and offers six unique attachments designed for common physical complaints. As for speed/general feel, the manufacturer describes it as “like a BMW motor,” which seems hard to top having a 15% off coupon for.