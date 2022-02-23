$10 Off The Shortlette | Undersummer | Promo Code UNDERS10



If you’ve ever worn a dress without tights, you’re familiar with the uniquely unpleasant burn caused by your inner thighs rubbing up against each other. Bike shorts, shapewear, and even deodorant can only do so much to alleviate it. Fortunately , Undersummer is here to fix this for us, and they’re offering $10 off The Shortlette with promo code UNDERS10 to prove just how legit they are. Designed for all-day wear that also replaces your go-to underwear (no bunching! no lines!), The Shortlette line is seam-free, “worry-free,” and totally comfortable. Undersummer stresses that this is not shapewear. If you’ve ever squeezed yourself into Spanx or the like before an event, you’ll understand how meaningful that is. In fact, The Shortlette is supposedly soft enough to be worn to bed. Protect your thighs before sundress season and save $10 in the process. What’s a better deal than that?