Philips Hue 65” Gradient Light Strip | $212 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



If you think your movie times or late night gaming sections could use a little oomph, maybe it’s time to take a li’l peep at the Philips Hue Gradient Light Strip, which is on sale right now at Amazon for 15% off when you clip the coupon box there. Definitely pricier than the other light strips on the market, Hue continues to nevertheless be among the best at making gorgeous LED colors, and I’m sure this light strip is no different—although I haven’t tried them all, when I do try to circumvent Hue and buy something cheap, it goes poorly. With the sold-separately Philips Hue Play Sync Box—which is also on sale right now, for 5% off—you can get a light strip that actively enhances the colors on your screen in real time, creating some very cool effects that some would describe as deeply immersive.



Philips has a tendency to be pretty stingy with their smart lighting deals, so if you’ve been waiting for savings on the gradient light strip, now is your window to get a solid discount.

