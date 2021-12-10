Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $42 | Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury | $42 | Best Buy



The video game so nice, it lets you kill Bowser twice. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is one of the best Switch games out there and it just got even cheaper. Best Buy has the title down to $45 today. Considering that Nintendo rarely discounts first-party games, that’s a particularly rare bit of savings on a new release. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury includes two great games for the price of one. You’ll get one of Wii U’s best games and the all-new Bowser’s Fury, which is a mini open-world Mario game where you fight a kaiju-sized Bowser as a cat. It’s good.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $18 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo Switch) Kill Bowser twice

The Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game features the same lively co-op gameplay, creative levels and power-ups as the original game, but with added improvements and a whole new adventure—Bowser's Fury Buy for $42 at Best Buy

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 03/29/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 12/10/2021.