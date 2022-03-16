Ralph Lauren Wool/Cashmere Blend Sport Coat | $90 | Macy’s

Tommy Hilfiger Modern-Fit Wool Suit | $97 | Macy’s

Alfani Slim-Fit Stretch Suit | $220 | Macy’s

Macy’s has their many fine suits on sale right now, as part of a semi-annual event wherein jackets, vests, pants, shirts, and ties are all discounted by up to 85 %. For less than a hundred bucks, you could pick up great formal wear like this Tommy Hilfiger wool suit jacket and pants for $97, or this Ralph Lauren Wool/Cashmere blend sport coat, which I’m pretty sure you’re required to hold a pipe and an old hardcover book while wearing, for just $90. Or take this classy Alfani slim-fit stretch suit—the full 3-piece is just $220, or $140 less than the jacket would be alone, otherwise.

Many of these items also come with optional ties for an extra $20. This deal won’t last long, so get it while the savings last!