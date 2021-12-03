Andrew Marc Men’s Modern Fit Suits | $100 | Macy’s

Macy’s is still marking things down in the wake of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and this suit is a particularly great deal, at $295 off today. If I w asn’t so COVID-fat right now (I call it a plannedemic ha ha that’s a little meal-planning joke for you) and still in denial about whether I’ll ever be able to lose it, I’d probably be all over this deal, but since I’m really going to start that diet this time, I swear, then I am passing it on to you, in hopes that you will benefit where I choose not to.

