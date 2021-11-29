Handmade Leather Travel Duffel Bag | $127 | Amazon

Need a nondescript, brown leather bag to clutch tight to your person at all times? This 20-inch long, 11.5-inch high and 8.25-inch wide leather duffel bag is the perfect size to stow in the floorboard of your passenger seat, or under your airplane seat, so it’s never more than arm’s reach away! Or heck, say you’re being extorted by a group of, I don’t know, German Nihilists, this bag would be the perfect choice to fill up with your dirty undies instead of the money, and it’s just generic enough to give you time to give them the slip while you get away with the cash! They’re a bunch of amateurs, anyway, dude.