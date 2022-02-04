Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $22 | Amazon

What you listen to is your business no more when you carry this little powerhouse of a Bluetooth 5.0 speaker on your person! I f you didn’t know, Anker makes excellent little portable speakers, like this Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker, w ith disturbingly nice sound for their size and price. E ven if this li’l guy wasn’t on sale for $22, its usual price of $30 is likely well worth it—but you don’t have to pay full price right now, do you? This speaker promises 24 hours of play time, which is just long enough that you’ll have to set reminders to charge it, and it’s IPX5 waterproof rated, so it can take a low-pressure water spray and won’t break—don’t leave it in a pool or anything, but it should be fine near the water.