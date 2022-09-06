Google C hromecast | $20 | Amazon

Even though every new TV in the last several years has a smart interface built-in , these can be great as a quick, inexpensive way to upgrade an older model. Maybe you have a small bedroom TV or one in a spare room somewhere. That’s where the Chromecast shines. My parents for example have a 60" Sony TV from probably 2012. Their thought process is “we don’t need a bigger one, so what’s the point of replacing it?” not realizing the array of spec improvements we’ve seen in 10 years. T hey can’t even get Netflix on it. This $20 solution was the perfect gift.