Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 | Amazon

Every couple years or so, Amazon upgrades its devices either minorly or majorly. The latest in their series of Fire TV Sticks is now the 4K version has these four buttons on them to go directly to some of the big streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon’s own Prime Video. Of course , it supports just about every service under the sun, but now you can hop between the big four with ease. As is the previous version, the remote is also Alexa- enabled. In my experience, the Fire TV paired with Alexa is the easiest way to find specific shows or movies. No diving into each service to search independently . Just hold the button down and say “My Cousin Vinny,” then a page will pop up with a list of apps it’s available in or a spot to rent it if it isn’t free anywhere. This version of the Fire TV Sticks is 50% off right now.