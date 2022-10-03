Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $35 | Amazon



Amazon upgrades its devices either minorly or majorly every couple of years or so. The latest in its series of Fire TV Sticks is now the 4K version, which these four buttons on its remote that go directly to some of the big streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon’s own Prime Video. Of course, it supports just about every service under the sun, but now you can hop between the big four with ease. As is the previous version, the remote is also Alexa-enabled. In my experience, the Fire TV paired with Alexa is the easiest way to find specific shows or movies. No diving into each service to search independently. Just hold the button down and say “My Cousin Vinny,” then a page will pop up with a list of apps it’s available in or a spot to rent it if it isn’t free anywhere. This one is also Wi-Fi 6 compatible so you’ll get even more reliable and smoother streaming out of it. This version of the Fire TV Stick is $20 off right now.