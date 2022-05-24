Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan | $100 | StackSocial



We all take a lot of photos and videos now. Whether it’s hanging out with your friends, cute pics of your pets or kids, or just a cool thing you saw, our phones are replete with visual reminders of stuff we’ve seen and done. It can be a lot to keep track of, which is why Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan is so good. For $100 you get 10TB of data storage with 256-bit AES encryption, can be accessed from all of your devices, and even replicates files when you upload them for extra peace of mind too.