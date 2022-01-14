Blue Diamond Nonstick 13" x 18" Cookie Sheet | $6 | Macy’s



I don’t think I really need to sell you on an exquisite baking sheet for 65% off, but I’ll try my hand at it anyway. This Blue Diamond Nonstick Cooking Sheet is down to $6 at Macy’s, and it’s an instant meal-enhancer. It’s made from rust-resistant steel and features a unique diamond surface, which basically means you’ll get perfectly crispy treats every single time just because of the pan itself. While it’s technically called a cookie sheet, obviously you’re not limited to using it for desserts; vegetables, proteins, and things of that nature will crisp up real nice on it too. Plus, given the pan’s texture, it offers an easy release for whatever it is you’ve decided to bake on it. No more scraping off burnt bits! That’s worth the full price of $17 alone. But you can get it for $6. And should.