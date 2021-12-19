Logitech StreamCam | $130 | Amazon



I know you have been watching a lot of streams in the past two years. It’s time to upgrade your stream or start one. The Logitech StreamCam is the way to go. Your stream puts out 1080p with 60fps with this camera and has a natural video with smooth motion. The auto framing and intelligent exposure keep you in the middle of the shot even as you move right to left. That dancing stream you always wanted to do will be perfect. Optimized for all the popular streaming software (OBS, Xsplt, Streamlabs, etc). You just hook this baby up and go. You can mount this thing pretty much anywhere you like. If you took advantage of the Yeti mike deal yesterday (still available today), this camera complements it perfectly to complete your streamer setup. Become the streamer you know you are and take $20 off today.