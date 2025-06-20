Prime Big Deals Day is right around the corner. Despite its name, it's actually a several-day-long sales event Amazon puts on ahead of Black Friday. We're still a week away from all the big savings, but you can still find some great deals right now.

Tile by Life360 Pro has a four-pack of its Bluetooth trackers on sale for 27% off. Normally the four of them would go for $100, but right now they're down to just $73. Another way of looking at it is now the fourth one is free (plus an extra couple bucks off).

These Bluetooth trackers can be lifesavers. If you've ever lost a phone or left it behind at a bar or something, you can still go and find it thanks to apps like Find My for iPhone. Phones have a built-in GPS and connect to the inteernet, making them traceable for the owners, but the same can't be said about, say, your wallet, your purse, or your luggage while traveling.

These Tile trackers give that Find My functionality to any of your belongings. Keep one in your wallet so you never need to cancel a credit card or replace your ID ever again. You can attach one to your car keys with the keychain. Heck, even keep one in your car for the next time you're parking in the city and can't remember which block your car is on.