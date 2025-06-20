If you’ve been waiting to snag one of Amazon’s best-selling e-readers at a discount, now’s a great time to buy. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB), typically priced around $160, is currently 16% off, bringing the cost down to about $135 — a solid deal for anyone who loves reading on the go.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite model features a 7-inch glare-free display that reads like real paper even in bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use or long reading sessions without eye strain. It’s also Amazon’s fastest Paperwhite ever, with up to 20–25% faster page turns and higher contrast compared to earlier versions.

With weeks of battery life on a single USB-C charge, you can go on long trips, reading through long novels, without constantly recharging. Adjustable brightness and warm light let you read comfortably from day to night, while IPX8 waterproofing means you don’t have to worry about splashes or accidental drops near water.

This discount makes the Paperwhite an especially attractive holiday gift. This is one of the best Kindles in Amazon’s e-reader lineup, and at $135, it’s a compelling value. Choose between black, jade, or raspberry colorways.