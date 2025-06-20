Nothing worse than having your phone die on you without an outlet in sight. Many folks I know, including myself, have begun making a habit of bringing a power bank or portable charger out with them if they plan on being out and about for a long while. And they do exactly what you expect. They keep your phone charged. But what if they could do something more?

The PowerBoy is not just a fast-charging power bank. It's a retro gaming console. The face of the unit features a 3-inch full-color screen with a d-pad and button controls. Next time your little cousin asks you, "What games you got on your phone?" you can tell him you've got over 1,500 of 'em.

As a battery, the retro gaming power bank has a high capacity of 5,000mAh for recharging your devices.

For a limited time, you can pick up the PowerBoy retro gaming console + power bank for a 37% discount. It normally sells for $129, but right now it's going for just $80. You end up saving $49.