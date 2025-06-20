Play Retro Games on This Power Bank While It Charges Your Phone, Down $49
The PowerBoy power bank comes with over 1,500 retro games on it to play while charging your devices.
Nothing worse than having your phone die on you without an outlet in sight. Many folks I know, including myself, have begun making a habit of bringing a power bank or portable charger out with them if they plan on being out and about for a long while. And they do exactly what you expect. They keep your phone charged. But what if they could do something more?
The PowerBoy is not just a fast-charging power bank. It's a retro gaming console. The face of the unit features a 3-inch full-color screen with a d-pad and button controls. Next time your little cousin asks you, "What games you got on your phone?" you can tell him you've got over 1,500 of 'em.
As a battery, the retro gaming power bank has a high capacity of 5,000mAh for recharging your devices.
For a limited time, you can pick up the PowerBoy retro gaming console + power bank for a 37% discount. It normally sells for $129, but right now it's going for just $80. You end up saving $49.