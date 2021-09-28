FOBO Tag Personal Bluetooth Tracker | $29 | StackSocial



How many times have you lost your keys, holding up your day’s plans and totally annoying yourself? Honestly, I’ve done it more times than I can count. And it gets really old, especially since it always seems to happen right before I’m about to go somewhere. Don’t be like me. Grab the FOBO Tag Personal Bluetooth Tracker for just $29 at StackSocial and never lose your stuff again. This is the world’s first Bluetooth 5-enhanced tracker that works on both iOS and Android to keep you from losing things. Battery-operated with a CR2025 battery that can last up to a year, it’s meant to stay on as long as possible while attached to your belongings so you can track down your missing item. Toss it in a bag and be on your way, throw it in your wallet, or attach it to your keys. You’ll be able to track items up to 98ft away. Set alerts and reminders and get organized so that losing those important items becomes a thing of the past. Seriously, you’ll change your own life that way. Not losing stuff rocks.