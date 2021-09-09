VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle | $78 | StackSocial



Do you know you snore, or have you woken loved ones up because you can’t stop sawing logs? It’s time to take matters in your own hands and stop, with the VitalSleep 5-Piece Snoring Bundle, now $78 over at StackSocial. You get a 5-piece system including the VitalSleep Anti-Snoring Mouthpiece, a bottle of cleanser for the mouthpiece, a contoured sleep mask, earplugs, and a canvas pouch. The mouthpiece gives you a personalized fit to open your airway, lets you make micro-adjustments, and offers a 100% fit guarantee. Plus, it’s all FDA-cleared. Tackle that snoring problem today and get more restful sleep. And stop keeping your significant other awake.