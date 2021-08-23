CyberPower Surge Protector | $10 | Amazon



We get it. It’s annoying to have to worry about plugging multiple things in at home, like when you’re setting up a home entertainment center and need a place for your consoles and TV. Don’t get one of those outlet extenders or something weird like that where your electronics are bound to catch fire. Pick up this 6-outlet CyberPower Surge Protector, just $10 at Amazon, and do things the right way. It’s compact, with two banks of swivel outlets that offer you 900 joules of protection. It also comes with a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind. So get set up correctly and get organized. Finally.