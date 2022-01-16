Art & Cook 50-Piece Kitchen Prep Set | $18 | Macy’s



Is there a budding chef in your life who is only held back by their lack of tools, just like the famed mouse Ratatouille? (I’ve never seen Ratatouille.) Well, show them that you believe in their craft with this 50-piece prep set from Art & Cook. With three mixing bowls, three prep bowls with lids, measuring cups, cooking utensils, a cutting board, and a slew of food storage containers with lids, this set has everything you need to prep several delicious meals. If you’re not in the incredibly unique situation of having a chef in your life who you can buy an entire kitchen set for, this set is perfect for stocking your kitchen after moving to a new place. It’s only $18, and you can pair it with the matching 23-piece gadget and cutlery set by Art & Cook (also on sale for $18) to complete your kitchen.