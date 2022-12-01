Stocking Stuffer Tech Gifts Under $50 | Amazon
Stockings are a wonderful little addition to your gift-giving during the holidays. But what do you stuff them with? Aside from the obvious Toblerone, you can fill it with something techy your college-aged son will use every day. From Bluetooth speakers to touchscreen texting gloves—show someone you care with any of these tech gift ideas for under $50 this holiday season.
JBL Vibe Bluetooth Earbuds | $25
It’s always good to have an extra pair of Bluetooth earbuds. These provide 20 hours of listening time and have a comfortable fit.
Deep Tissue Massage Gun | $30
From fitness enthusiasts to folks who just stand on their feet all day, anyone can appreciate a massage gun to relax the muscles every night.
Touch Screen Texting Winter Gloves | $11
Texting gloves are a must in the era of smartphones. These thermal winter gloves can keep your hands warm without impeding the use of your phone. The fingertips are lined with conductive yarn so your phone’s touchscreen can still register when it’s being used.
Anker Portable Charger | $16
You never want to travel without a portable charger. The 10,000mah power bank fits in any bag just as easily as it does into a stocking over the fireplace.
Anker Wireless Charger | $16
This handy wireless charger is a great desk companion. It props your phone upright while wireless charging it from the back. Any time you set your phone down, it will be at an optimal viewing angle and it’ll actively be charging.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker | $18
Never worry about losing a wallet or keys again. This Bluetooth tracker can hook onto an item of your choosing so you can always find them nearby in a range of up to 250'.
Duracell AA Batteries | $21
Batteries are one of those things you never think to stock up on your own. Then one day you find yourself with a dead remote, gaming controller, or, heck, even a smoke alarm. Save a loved one from this fate by restocking their AAs.
JBL Go 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $25
This pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker packs powerful sound in a small package. It’s waterproof and dustproof so it can be taken anywhere.
Magnetic Phone Holder for Car (2-Pack) | $13
How many of us are guilty of keeping our phones on our lap with the GPS open while driving? Instead of constantly looking down, just prop it up beside the steering wheel in the vents with this handy magnetic phone holder.
Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Headband | $19
Some folks like some background noise while falling asleep. Some folks like pitch blackness when they go to bed. Some folks like both. The sleep mask has built-in Bluetooth headphones.
Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook | $30
Do you prefer to take your notes handwritten? The only problem is searching back through it. Well, this Rocketbook notebook can be scanned with your phone and converted to searchable text. You can then even bring it into Google Drive, OneNote, Slack, and more.
6.5'’ Ring Light | $13
Take better selfies and record better videos at your laptop with the help of a ring light stand.