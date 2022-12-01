We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Stocking Stuffer Tech Gifts Under $50 | Amazon



Stockings are a wonderful little addition to your gift-giving during the holidays. But what do you stuff them with? Aside from the obvious Toblerone, you can fill it with something techy your college-aged son will use every day. From Bluetooth speakers to touchscreen texting gloves—show someone you care with any of these tech gift ideas for under $50 this holiday season.

It’s always good to have an extra pair of Bluetooth earbuds. These provide 20 hours of listening time and have a comfortable fit.

Xbox Series S - Cheapest Ever Cheapest Xbox deal

Clip the coupon and get $40 credit to Amazon when you buy this Xbox Series S.

From fitness enthusiasts to folks who just stand on their feet all day, anyone can appreciate a massage gun to relax the muscles every night.



Texting gloves are a must in the era of smartphones. These thermal winter gloves can keep your hands warm without impeding the use of your phone. The fingertips are lined with conductive yarn so your phone’s touchscreen can still register when it’s being used.

You never want to travel without a portable charger. The 10,000mah power bank fits in any bag just as easily as it does into a stocking over the fireplace.



This handy wireless charger is a great desk companion. It props your phone upright while wireless charging it from the back. Any time you set your phone down, it will be at an optimal viewing angle and it’ll actively be charging.



Never worry about losing a wallet or keys again. This Bluetooth tracker can hook onto an item of your choosing so you can always find them nearby in a range of up to 250'.



Batteries are one of those things you never think to stock up on your own. Then one day you find yourself with a dead remote, gaming controller, or, heck, even a smoke alarm. Save a loved one from this fate by restocking their AAs.

This pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker packs powerful sound in a small package. It’s waterproof and dustproof so it can be taken anywhere.

How many of us are guilty of keeping our phones on our lap with the GPS open while driving? Instead of constantly looking down, just prop it up beside the steering wheel in the vents with this handy magnetic phone holder.

Some folks like some background noise while falling asleep. Some folks like pitch blackness when they go to bed. Some folks like both. The sleep mask has built-in Bluetooth headphones.



Do you prefer to take your notes handwritten? The only problem is searching back through it. Well, this Rocketbook notebook can be scanned with your phone and converted to searchable text. You can then even bring it into Google Drive, OneNote, Slack, and more.

Take better selfies and record better videos at your laptop with the help of a ring light stand.

