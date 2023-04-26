It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target

Bathroom staples that help every man look his best.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Stock up on razors, electric toothbrushes, and more at Target.
Stock up on razors, electric toothbrushes, and more at Target.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Target is the best place to grab everyday staples. Men’s personal care is no exception: with affordable and unique finds for shaving, styling, and sprucing up.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Men’s Personal Care | Target

Check out Target’s men’s personal care deals, and check out our favorites—from a hair dryer every guy should own to a nose and eyebrow trimmer for a quick fix.

Braun All-in-One Series 5 Rechargeable 9-in-1 Body, Beard & Hair Trimmer | $60 | 14% Off

Image for article titled Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

This razor is worthy of its mouthy name—it’s an all-around stunner for any part of your bod. Between the wheel and the adjustable combs, you can get 40 different length settings out of this Braun. Extra points: it’s cordless!

Manscaped Refined Package Shaving Set | $100

Image for article titled Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
46% Off
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer

Banish grime
Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a starter kit or to level up a bit, this Manscaped kit includes their cordless, rechargeable, waterproof trimmer, as well as a cleanser, moisturizer, and shave-friendly deodorant.

Wahl Lithium Micro Groomsman Men’s Personal Ear, Nose & Brow Trimmer | $15

Image for article titled Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

For a quick fix, this trimmer obliterates any stray hairs in an instant. It’s compact and travel-sized, and uses a single AAA lithium battery to touch up for you.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush | $40 | 20% Off

Image for article titled Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

A non-shaving personal care staple: an electric toothbrush. This Philips Sonicare removes 5-7 times more plaque than your old manual toothbrush. It’ll also remind you when you need to replace the brush head. Nifty!

Revlon Perfect Heat Volumizing Turbo Hair Dryer | $20

Image for article titled Stock up on Men’s Personal Care at Target
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Advertisement

If you’re a guy with long-ish hair—especially that wavy, floppy 90s Hugh Grant type hair—you could be using a hair dryer to perfect it. You don’t really need a salon-grade one, just a decent, $20 hair dryer like this Revlon one. Thank us later!