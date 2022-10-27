KN95 Face Mask ( 25- Pack) | $11 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

It’s been two and half years since March 2020, but we are still very much in the thick of things. Vaccinations do help but taking the extra precaution with a mask when entering public places is usually the right call. A lot of establishments are still even requiring masks to enter so make sure you have a few handy in your car or in your bag. You can stock up on this 25-pack of KN95 masks for just $11. Make sure to clip the coupon on the item page to receive the discount.