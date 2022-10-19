13 Days of Scream Factory | Amazon

Shout Factory has donned their Halloween masks this season to bring you the 13 Days of Scream Factory sale: all the retro horror hits for a hell of a discount. Scream Factory gives the collector’s edition treatment to horror classics and cult movies—from ones you know to ones you should give a chance.

If you’re cramming for a test called Halloween Ends, start all the way at the beginning, with the story of the long-standing duel between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. This 4K DVD and Blu-ray are scanned directly from the original negative and approved by cinematography legend Dean Cundey.

No, not a direct sequel, but a movie about some haunted masks and pagan rituals released under the Halloween banner. Is it wild? Yup. Should you watch it if you haven’t? Yup. This is also a restored of the original negative, and includes a bonus feature about the makeup effects.

If your Halloween is a little more gritty dystopian than scary, this Carpenter classic starring an eye- patched Kurt Russell is probably up your alley. This collector’s edition is a 4K restoration with multiple audio commentaries and featurettes about the making of the movie. This is why you buy Blu-rays!

The o riginal Candyman is a contemplative horror about an urban legend and a grad student. This collector’s edition has commentary from the director and Tony Todd (Candyman himself) , featurettes about the production design and makeup effects, and more among its bonus features.

Brian De Palma’s glam rock retelling of Phantom of the Opera features music and a bonkers acting performance by Paul Williams . Check out alternate takes, an interview with Paul Williams led by Guillermo Del Toro, and a making-of documentary included in this HD transfer. If this delightful picture is new to you, congrats: some real groovy fun awaits.