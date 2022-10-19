13 Days of Scream Factory | Amazon
Shout Factory has donned their Halloween masks this season to bring you the 13 Days of Scream Factory sale: all the retro horror hits for a hell of a discount. Scream Factory gives the collector’s edition treatment to horror classics and cult movies—from ones you know to ones you should give a chance.
Halloween (1978) - 4K UHD + Blu-ray | $21 | 43% Off
If you’re cramming for a test called Halloween Ends, start all the way at the beginning, with the story of the long-standing duel between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. This 4K DVD and Blu-ray are scanned directly from the original negative and approved by cinematography legend Dean Cundey.
Halloween III: Season of the Witch 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition | $25 | 32% Off
No, not a direct sequel, but a movie about some haunted masks and pagan rituals released under the Halloween banner. Is it wild? Yup. Should you watch it if you haven’t? Yup. This is also a restored of the original negative, and includes a bonus feature about the makeup effects.
Escape From New York 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition | $24 | 32% Off
If your Halloween is a little more gritty dystopian than scary, this Carpenter classic starring an eye-patched Kurt Russell is probably up your alley. This collector’s edition is a 4K restoration with multiple audio commentaries and featurettes about the making of the movie. This is why you buy Blu-rays!
Candyman (1992) 4K UHD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition | $25 | 37% Off
The original Candyman is a contemplative horror about an urban legend and a grad student. This collector’s edition has commentary from the director and Tony Todd (Candyman himself), featurettes about the production design and makeup effects, and more among its bonus features.
Phantom of The Paradise 4K DVD + Blu-ray Collector’s Edition | $16 | 47% Off
Brian De Palma’s glam rock retelling of Phantom of the Opera features music and a bonkers acting performance by Paul Williams. Check out alternate takes, an interview with Paul Williams led by Guillermo Del Toro, and a making-of documentary included in this HD transfer. If this delightful picture is new to you, congrats: some real groovy fun awaits.