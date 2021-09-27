Airplus Tune True Wireless Earbuds + Qi Pad Charging Bundle | $29 | SideDeal



Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen these days, but they’re all usually so expensive it doesn’t make sense to buy multiple pairs. Who wants to spend $100 on a backup pair? With this sale, you don’t have to. Pick up the Airplus Tune True Wireless Earbuds + Qi Pad Charging Bundle for just $29 right now at SideDeal. These may not be the AirPods or Galaxy Buds you had in mind, but they’re still perfectly serviceable at this price. They pair automatically with any Bluetooth-enabled device, come with a charging case with a 400mAh battery, and they’ll give you up to 4 to 5 hours of talk time. If you just want to toss them in your bag and keep them for when you might need a backup pair, they last for around 200 hours on standby. One of the coolest parts of this deal, however, is that you also get a Qi charging pad to throw the buds on when not in use. All of that for this price? Yeah, you’re going to want to jump on this deal.