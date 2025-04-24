Still in Line for the Switch 2? Get Your Accessories While You Wait

If you’re a gamer, the three worst words in the world today are out of stock, because that’s all they’re finding when they go to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. The biggest gaming drop since the PS5 is a case of insane demand outstripping supply so far, but if you’re still in line or refreshing those pre-order pages at Walmart, Target, or GameStop, you’re not completely out of luck. The accessories you’ll need for when you finally get your order through — the hardware and games — are still available.

Switch 2 Accessories and Games

Switch 2 Pre-Orders

The Switch 2 is blowing out pre-order demand because the early reviews are off the charts. It’s thinner than the original, and comes with a larger 1080p-resolution screen. It can hit 4K res when connected to a TV, with support for refresh rates of up to 120 fps — unheard of for a handheld console. There are also new upgraded Joy-Con 2 controllers that can double as a mouse, an improved dock, and the new GameChat feature for unprecedented social and live-play interaction.

While you not-so-patiently wait for your pre-order to go through, you can stock up on the accessories that you’ll need to max out your Switch 2 gaming experience, like the Switch 2 camera that comes in regular black or Pirhana Plant form, the Joy-Con 2 Wheels you’ll need for racing games like MarioKart World, carrying cases, and Switch 2 Pro Controller. Plus, all the Switch 2 version games that you’ll spend hours playing. They’re all available now at Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

