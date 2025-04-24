About
Still in Line for the Switch 2? Get Your Accessories While You Wait

Demand for the hottest handheld console is off the charts, but the games and hardware are ready to roll.

By
Mike Fazioli
The wait is over: Pre-order now and be among the first Nintendo Switch 2 owners.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

If you’re a gamer, the three worst words in the world today are out of stock, because that’s all they’re finding when they go to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2. The biggest gaming drop since the PS5 is a case of insane demand outstripping supply so far, but if you’re still in line or refreshing those pre-order pages at Walmart, Target, or GameStop, you’re not completely out of luck. The accessories you’ll need for when you finally get your order through — the hardware and games — are still available.

The Switch 2 is blowing out pre-order demand because the early reviews are off the charts. It’s thinner than the original, and comes with a larger 1080p-resolution screen. It can hit 4K res when connected to a TV, with support for refresh rates of up to 120 fps — unheard of for a handheld console. There are also new upgraded Joy-Con 2 controllers that can double as a mouse, an improved dock, and the new GameChat feature for unprecedented social and live-play interaction.

While you not-so-patiently wait for your pre-order to go through, you can stock up on the accessories that you’ll need to max out your Switch 2 gaming experience, like the Switch 2 camera that comes in regular black or Pirhana Plant form, the Joy-Con 2 Wheels you’ll need for racing games like MarioKart World, carrying cases, and Switch 2 Pro Controller. Plus, all the Switch 2 version games that you’ll spend hours playing. They’re all available now at Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

