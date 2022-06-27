Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD w/ Heatsink fo r PS5 | $550 | Best Buy

Terrific news friends .. . T he Adata XPG Gammix S70 Blade 4TB SSD is $130 over at Best Buy right now so you can can go ahead and increase your PlayStation 5 storage by a colossal amount. Yes, this basically still costs as much as paying for a second PS5. Though, the PS5 you bought only comes with less than 1TB of usable space. This now opens the doors for more than five times as much internal storage. And at the very least, it has a built-in heatsink so you won’t have to worry about buying that too.