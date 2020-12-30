Top Pick: Jordan 4 Retro Off-White Sail | $1,000 | StockX

Have you ever scuffed a pair of kicks within days of buying them? Spilled coffee on a pair of white Air Force Ones in a rush to get out the door? Don’t stress it. No, seriously, you don’t have to stress it anymore (even setting aside the fact that hey, sneakers are meant to be worn and broken in—a few scuffs never hurt anyone). Gone are the days of scrubbing your favorite pair of Air Jordans with a toothbrush. These days there’s a number of options for keeping even your most well-loved kicks in pristine condition but Reshoevn8r remains the top of the line.

We took some time to company founder Steve Grear about some of his favorite sneakers, his go-to cleaning supplies, and whether or not a guy who’s been in the game as long as him has any grails left to cop.

Graphic : Tres Dean

Wait, So What Exactly Is Reshoevn8r?

We offer premium shoe care products for sneakers, mainly. We have basically complete systems as well as cleaners and protectors, you name it, all shoecare in general. So that’s one of the things we do, and then we have a drop-off cleaning service in Phoenix, Arizona.

What’s Your Go-To Sneaker Cleaning Product?

So, luckily for me, I don’t need to clean my shoes very often anymore. I have so many pairs that they don’t really get that dirty. But in the past, the number one cleaning product for me has been the Signature Kit. It’s the most versatile. You can use the washing machine version with our laundry bag or just the Cleaning Solution for a quick clean.

Graphic : Tres Dean

I guess the last pickup was the Off-White 4 Sail. I wish I got it at retail, haha. It’s hard. I paid StockX prices on that one.



My Favorite Pair of Beaters: Adidas Ultraboost

Graphic : Tres Dean

Yeah, my go-to beaters are probably a pair of Ultraboosts that I wear. They’re so comfortable and the older I get, you know, I care if my feet are comfortable.



My Resale Platform of Choice: StockX

I use primarily StockX. I try not to go on because you know, I try to get them at retail or through someone I know, but if I do, I typically use StockX. Just because it seems like the best deal and it’s pretty transparent.

My Favorite Sneaker of 2020

It might be the Off-White 4. They’re actually more comfortable than the regular Jordan 4. Just seems like it has more cushion. The first time I put it on I was like, whoa, this is way more comfortable than any other 4 I’ve ever put on.

My Sneaker Grails

Graphic : Tres Dean

I’m kinda over that at this point. I’ve owned so many. I’m a big Air Max 1 fan so I have a lot of those and I’ve had the KidRobots, the Parras. I don’t really have anything that I have to get. If I were to choose one though, I mean, they’re so expensive but maybe the Oregon 4? That’s something I’ve always liked, just haven’t pulled the trigger or wanted to spend that much money.

Graphic : Tres Dean

And obviously, the Dior 1 would be pretty cool. Might be afraid to wear it, but hey, it’s a pretty dope shoe.