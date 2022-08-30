Blurams Security Spotlight Camera | $25 | Promo Code 5QBPBLYY



Protect your home with a security camera that can record high-quality footage at day or night. The Blurams s ecurity c amera has b right spotlights that will turn on automatically upon detecting motion—allowing anyone in view of the camera to be seen clearly. Those are also useful if you just need to walk outside at night to take the trash out. It’s IP66 weatherproof meaning you can place it anywhere outside without having to worry about water or dust. For Amazon Prime users, the security camera is already down to $32 but you can bring that down even further to $25 using the promo code 5QBPBLYY at checkout.