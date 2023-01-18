Stay Hydrated With a Wide-Mouth Hydro Flask Water Bottle for 35% off

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle w/ Flex Cap | $32 | Amazon

Hydro Flask makes a ton of highly durable water bottles for any occasion and in an assortment of colors. They’re insulated and will keep your water cold for up to 24 hours or hot for up to 12 hours. What we have here is Hyrdo Flask’s 40 oz wide-mouth bottle with a flex cap. It’s leakproof so you can throw it into a bag without any worry and the strap on the cap makes it easy to carry around. the water bottle is dishwasher safe and comes in a variety of fun colors. I’m partial to Starfish which is a yellowish orange, but if you want to save some cash you can pick up the one in Rain which is a modern-looking muted blue. That one’s 35% off at the moment.