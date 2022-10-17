Novobit Apple MFi Certified 6' Lightning Cable Wall Charger | $21 | 20% Off | Amazon

When you’re in lounge mode and do NOT want to get up (it’s cold outside, I cannot blame you), a long phone charger is essential. This duo of Apple MFi Certified wall chargers have 6'-long, flexible cables, so you can stay under your cozy blanker for as long as you please. These are lightning cables so they ’re compatible with multiple iPhones and iPads —and use the the appropriate voltage and current for your phone , if that means anything significant to you. What matters here is you’ll be at 100% as fast as your phone allows, sitting a cool 6' away from the wall outlet, curled up with a good cup of tea.