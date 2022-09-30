Anker 521 Portable Power Station | $200 | Amazon

Portable power stations are a must on any camping trip, tailgate, or really just any event you find yourself outside . Plug in a blender to make smoothies, pop in your laptop charger to get some quick work done, and keep your phones charged so you can upload the entire endeavor to your Instagram stories. C harge up to six devices at once between the two AC ports, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet. The Anker 521 portable power station has a 10-year lifespan and comes w ith a 5-year warranty, so you can bet on it being durable and long-lasting. Right now it’s $50 off at Amazon too.