LLMoose Hover Ball | $18 | Amazon



Folks, what we have here is not just a soccer ball designed for indoor use. No, it’s so much more than that. The LL Moose Hover Ball is a set of two light-up, gravity-defying soccer balls meant for your kids to use indoors. And it’s 50% off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. With flashing LED lights and soft foam bumpers, this is almost guaranteed to keep your kids occupied during the next snowstorm/rainy day/mom and dad just need a break afternoon. For $18, that seems worth it, but I won’t be the one yelling “What was that!?” at crashing sounds coming from the other room.