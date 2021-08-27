Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer | $80 | Amazon

If you’re still holding true to eating better , that’s marvelous. You’re doing amazing, sweetie. Suppose you aren’t but want to try again, no worries. This Dash Compact Cold-Press Juicer is 20 % off and here to make you healthier and happier. Dash makes quality, cute, and compact appliances you won’t be let down by.

Advertisement

Are you someone who hates pulp? Well, this cold-press power juicer is for you. It fully separates the juice from pulp to get all the tasty nutrients and none of the stringy remnants. There is also something satisfying about making your own juice, and this cold-press couldn’t make it easier. Just pick the fresh fruit you love, pop it in, and get a wonderful beverage will of vitamins and minerals. It can’t get much fresher than that. You can even make cashew and almond milk if you’re on the vegetarian/vegan side of things. This is accompanied by a recipe guide to help you mix it up. There’s also a cleaning brush and two measuring cups. You can put the cups in the dishwasher but best to use the brush to scrub out the actual juicer. This compact size means it won’t hog counter real estate, and the deepest savings are on this aqua color.

This will ship for free for Prime members.