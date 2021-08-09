Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve Coffee Maker | $100 | Target



Do you start your day off with a hot cup of joe but live alone? Do you love having coffee ready at will but hate wasting good java? Well the this Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve is here to solve those dilemmas.

This sleek and almost retro-looking coffee maker allows you to prepare your favorite toasty beverage quickly. If you get stuck on coffee brands, we’ve got a few recommendations. It’s compatible with different K-Cup pods, so you get to pick the size and even the strength you need with this machine. And I’m sure you’ve seen that it’s not just coffee that the pods can handle; there are some awesome options for tea and hot chocolate if that’s more your speed. You’ll be able to get up to six servings with any of those before you need to refill the water. There’s auto shut-off to aid those who are a bit forgetful, and it’s easy to use. This sale is only for the black color.